SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $41,451,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the last quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

