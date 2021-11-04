SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

