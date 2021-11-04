SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.77

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.74, with a volume of 5841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

