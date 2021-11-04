Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.