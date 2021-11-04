SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Patrick A. Lytle Sells 12,543 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,625. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

