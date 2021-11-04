SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 2,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,667,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 352,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $12,871,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

