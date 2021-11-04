Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

