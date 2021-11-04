Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $149.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

