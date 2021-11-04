Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBGI stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,740. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.