SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske upgraded SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

Shares of SimCorp A/S stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.