SifChain (ROWAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.12 Million

SifChain (CURRENCY:ROWAN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, SifChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and $545,659.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SifChain

SifChain (ROWAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,012,646,407 coins and its circulating supply is 299,920,662 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

