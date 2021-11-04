SIBCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,447.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $695,023.31 and $4,447.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,421.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.25 or 0.07370739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.00328774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.00971567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00087451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00425606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00280567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00239343 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,508,154 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

