Short Interest in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Drops By 22.5%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE UTL opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.