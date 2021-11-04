Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Drops By 21.0%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 922,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

