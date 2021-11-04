Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Declines By 19.9%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

SGTX stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 million and a P/E ratio of -19.85.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

