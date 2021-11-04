Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Drops By 21.5%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

