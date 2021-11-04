Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Rises By 23.7%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.