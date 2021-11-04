Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Declines By 20.9%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

