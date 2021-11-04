Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rises By 21.9%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.41 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

