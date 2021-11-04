Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Decreases By 18.9%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

FCN traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

