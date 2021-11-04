Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Decreases By 18.9%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
FCN traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
