Short Interest in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Drops By 18.6%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $20.81 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

