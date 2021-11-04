Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Declines By 18.4%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

DCTH opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

