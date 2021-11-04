Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Declines By 20.6%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,210. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth $205,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chase
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
