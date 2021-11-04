Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Declines By 20.6%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,210. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth $205,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896. The stock has a market cap of $954.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.70. Chase has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.