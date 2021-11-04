Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Rises By 21.3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 9,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 11,853,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -46.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

