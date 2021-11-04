Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Increases By 18.9%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 950,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 23,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.