Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 17.1%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,928.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $267,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Air T has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

