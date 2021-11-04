Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 45.73 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £770.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 23.52 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

