Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £21.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.20.

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

