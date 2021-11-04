Sether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,001.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sether has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $716,316.92 and approximately $3,001.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.