ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.54% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $130,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

