Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

