Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.