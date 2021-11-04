Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.94 and traded as high as C$23.29. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 34,343 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.99.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at C$498,449. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total transaction of C$501,998.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,534,650.62. Insiders have sold 63,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,994 over the last quarter.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

