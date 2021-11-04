Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.63.

TSE:FM opened at C$27.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.36 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

