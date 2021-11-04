Scotiabank Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$52.25

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$65.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. In the last three months, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

