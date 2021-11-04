Scotiabank Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$13.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

