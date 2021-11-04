Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.45.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $90.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
