Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.45.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

