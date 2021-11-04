Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

