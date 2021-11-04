Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,340. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

