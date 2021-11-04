Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

