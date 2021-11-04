Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 55,800 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 404.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

