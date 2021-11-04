Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 10,966 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $116.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

