Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $292,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last three months.

NYSE MCW opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

