Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Sells $402,341.31 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 264,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,445. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

