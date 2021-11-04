Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.59.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

