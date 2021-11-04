Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $157.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

SRPT stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 277,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

