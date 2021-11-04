SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. SAP posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.86. SAP has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

