Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.00 ($150.59).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €113.98 ($134.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.23. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.