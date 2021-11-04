Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

