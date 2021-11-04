Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

